The images of Fabio Quartararo with his suit completely open during the final laps of the Catalan Grand Prix had almost the same relevance as Miguel Oliveira’s victory in that same race.

After the race, the Frenchman was penalized by three seconds for not wearing the suit ‘properly fastened’, as stated in the regulation. Although not too many details were given on the dynamics of what happened with the suit – Quartararo limited himself to saying that the zip opened at Turn 1 and that the rib protector was blown – this sensational fact opened a debate at the Sachsenring, which two weeks after the incident he still holds court.

The images of the subjective camera in the training lap of the Yamaha rider in Catalonia clearly show that the zipper with which the zip opens and closes has remained under the safety velcro. If he had placed it correctly, it is difficult to think that the suit could have opened.

However, today Quartararo commented in the press conference of the German Grand Prix that he is confident that what happened in Barcelona will never happen again: “Alpinestars has worked on a new system to prevent what happened in Barcelona from happening again”. Despite the suspense created, Motorsport.com learns that this evolution simply consists of a slightly wider than usual Velcro safety to prevent the zip from falling down.

In any case, the well-known Italian suit company, which also wears Marc Marquez, Maverick Vinales and Alex Rins, among others, has decided to implement this novelty only on Quartararo’s suit, since the other riders have not had any kind of problem in this sense.