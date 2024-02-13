Sunny noon for the new Ferrari SF-24. The new Prancing Horse single-seater has been unveiled virtually in Maranello with a ceremony broadcast online. Unlike a year ago, the presentation behind closed doors was chosen, which is more sober and rational because it does not force the team to interrupt some work. Everything counts in an increasingly extreme F1. Ferrari's first objective is to get closer to world champion Red Bull, consolidating itself as the first pursuer, and the second is to catch up with it.

The SF-24 is the 70th single-seater built by Ferrari to participate in the 75 Formula 1 championships. Above all, it is the first designed, designed and built entirely under the management of Frederic Vasseur, who inherited the work of Mattia Binotto a year ago. From a first impression it resembles Red Bull, whose general lines it adopts. It is a machine that follows the winning canons starting from the very hollowed out nose. But the concept was reworked on the characteristics and DNA of the Ferrari, with attention to detail, radically different from the 2023 car, with most of the secrets under the bodywork, hidden in the images transmitted by Maranello. The aim is to improve balance, wear less tires, and above all increase handling, which had been one of the problems the drivers had to struggle with.

The pilots' statements. Leclerc: «Ferrari is my life, I love this team and I will do everything to help them win the World Championship. Seeing the new single-seater is always a unique sensation after all the work done during the year. I like the design, there is more red, but the lines don't depend on me.”

Sainz: «Mine is not a normal situation to start the season, but the moment I put on the helmet I will only feel the desire to go as fast as possible. Seeing the SF-24 is very special.”

The Spanish driver is in his farewell season: next year Lewis Hamilton will take his place. He will live separately at home, but promises maximum commitment. His future will also depend on his performances this year.

The public they had already gathered since the morning on the Fiorano bridge waiting for the new red car to be christened on the track: it is the ritual of the filming day which allows the teams to do the running-in (the kilometers allowed have doubled from 100 to 200) and arrive in Bahrain ready to ride on the Sakhir circuit, Bahrain. There, in a three-day test (from 21 to 23 February), we will already have the first indications of the quality of the project. But the real test will be on March 2nd in the first of the 24 Grand Prix of the Formula 1 championship. The story of the SF-24 has just begun.