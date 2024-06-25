Chivalry record

One thousand Nm of torque and 782 horsepower of maximum power: this is the calling card of the new Continental GT Speed ​​which suddenly becomes the most powerful Bentley ever created by the English company. A fourth generation of the very famous GT which debuts the new powertrain that they call “Ultra Performance Hybrid”. And, given the numbers, it is difficult to blame them: in Crewe they launch their vision of the electric new deal, interpreted entirely in terms of performance and power.

The hybrid in a super sporty way

It’s true that with this monster there are 80 km of autonomy in electric traction alone and WLTP CO2 values ​​of less than 50 g/km, but this is not the point: here the 4000 hp twin-turbo V8 gets help from the electric motor (which fires the rest of 182 HP) to guarantee lightning-fast responses to the throttle command. And make the 2.6 tons of supercars disappear into thin air (a lot, but like the old W12 did on the scales). So more than the 335 km/h reached to set the “underwater speed record” in the longest and deepest underwater road tunnel in the world (the Ryfylke Tunnel in Norway), here the acceleration data are impressive with a 0-100 in 3.4 seconds and a 0-160 in 7.2.

Autonomy of 838 km

And, then, for those who care about polar bears or the fact that this car marks an important milestone in Bentley’s Beyond100 strategic journey to become a leader in sustainable luxury mobility, it must be said that with this almost 800 horsepower monster you they can travel 838 km between one tank and another. Obviously without necking the V8 and its hybrid power unit. This is also a world record for such a powerful machine.

Four-wheel steering

Then there remains the artisanal luxury and the exceptional materials that characterize all Bentley cars, needless to say, but to keep so much cavalry at bay there are now some notable gadgets. First of all the active all-wheel drive with torque vectoring. Then there is the four-wheel steering, the electronic limited slip differential, the 48 V active anti-roll control and the new double valve shock absorbers. All to “create the most dynamic Bentley ever and the segment’s first everyday supercar” as they say in Crewe.