After McLaren, it’s time for another presentation from a British team. There Aston Martin in fact, he removed the veils – strictly in style Union Jacks – to the AMR23, the car with which he will tackle the new season. Here are all the photos of the car that will be brought to the track by Lance Stroll (now a “veteran” of the team being in his fifth season, also considering the Racing Point era) and the two-time world champion Fernando Alonsowho wanted to bet on the Silverstone team for 2023 and beyond.



FP | By the editorial staff

