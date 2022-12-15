The European champion of the 10,000m has chosen the Lombard classic for his debut over the 42 km: appointment on 2 April. And through Gazzetta Active 30 lucky ones will be coached by Giorgio Rondelli
Yeman Crippa has chosen the Milan Marathon for his long-awaited debut over the 42 km. Appointment on Sunday 2 April 2023, when the Lombard capital will host edition n. 21 of his tender, presented today at Palazzo Reale. The European champion of the 10,000m and also the Italian record holder of the medium, after having long leafed through the daisy between a possible debut in the East or in other European classics, opted for Milan “because the organization is of quality – he explained, fresh from the fourth place at the European Cross Championships in Venaria Reale on Sunday – the traditionally fast route, the enthusiasts along the roads will all be with me and because I have several ties to the city, starting with the fact that my parents have spent half their lives here” . Ilias Aouani, last year, with 2h08’33”, right in Milan, signed the Italian record for a rookie: for Yeman it can become the minimum goal.
“The Milan Marathon – says Paolo Bellino, general manager and managing director of Rcs Sport, which organizes the race – wants to confirm itself as the fastest in Italy: the route, skirting the most iconic points of the city, will remain almost unchanged. Also confirmed the Relay Marathon, with the related important fundraising and the School Marathon”. Martina Riva, councilor for sport, tourism and youth policies of the Municipality of Milan and Antonio Rossi, undersecretary with responsibility for sport of the Lombardy Region, from the table of the launch press conference presented by Lucilla Andreucci, reaffirmed the role of the marathon towards the territory in terms of social and tourist induced.
One of the innovations is introduced by Pier Bergonzi, deputy director of La Gazzetta dello Sport, branch of the organization: “Through Gazzetta Active – he explains – the vertical channel of gazzetta.it aimed at those who practice sport, thirty lucky people will be able to be coached by Giorgio Rondelli, guru of the marathon, approaching the appointment, with even ten group sessions starting from 12 January”. The countdown has begun.
