Yeman Crippa has chosen the Milan Marathon for his long-awaited debut over the 42 km. Appointment on Sunday 2 April 2023, when the Lombard capital will host edition n. 21 of his tender, presented today at Palazzo Reale. The European champion of the 10,000m and also the Italian record holder of the medium, after having long leafed through the daisy between a possible debut in the East or in other European classics, opted for Milan “because the organization is of quality – he explained, fresh from the fourth place at the European Cross Championships in Venaria Reale on Sunday – the traditionally fast route, the enthusiasts along the roads will all be with me and because I have several ties to the city, starting with the fact that my parents have spent half their lives here” . Ilias Aouani, last year, with 2h08’33”, right in Milan, signed the Italian record for a rookie: for Yeman it can become the minimum goal.