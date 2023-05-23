A history of victories

McLaren has unveiled the special ‘Triple Crown’ livery, who will wear the MCL60 of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri at the Grand Prix of Monk of next weekend and the following one of Barcelona, as part of the Woking-based team’s sixtieth anniversary celebrations. The coloring recalls the McLaren victories that made up the famous ‘Triple Crown’, namely the 1974 Indy500 won with Johnny Rutherford, the 1984 Monaco GP with Alain Prost and the 1995 24 Hours of Le Mans with the trio JJ Lehto, Yannick Dalmas and Masanori Sekiya.

The rear wing will have the papaya elements of the M16C/D winner of the team’s first Indy500, to then switch to the ice white of Prost’s MP4/2 in the center of the car, up to the black front of the F1 GTR that triumphed at Le Mans , at McLaren’s first attempt.

The team will celebrate its history on a track – the city of Monte Carlo – which has seen it win 15 times. And it will also show off the livery at the Circuit de Catalunya round of the Spanish GP on 2-4 June.

Finally, Arrow McLaren will use four different special liveries on each of its single-seaters at the Indianapolis 500 on May 28.

It’s a story of triumph. Of determination. Of perseverance. Of pride. This is the McLaren Triple Crown live.#TripleCrown 👑👑👑 pic.twitter.com/xPQhxDCnQg — McLaren (@McLarenF1) May 23, 2023

The words of Zak Brown and the pilots

Zak Brown, McLaren Racing CEO: “We are proud to celebrate McLaren’s history with a special livery for the 2023 Monaco GP, paying homage to winning the Triple Crown. We will honor our 60th anniversary and the legacy of Bruce McLaren.”

Lando Norris: “It is a privilege to be involved in McLaren Racing’s 60th anniversary celebrations, bringing the winning combination of three iconic liveries to the track for the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix – it will be a special moment for the whole team. McLaren boast an impressive record in Monte Carlo and, on a personal level, to have finished on the podium in the 2021 race was a great honour. We will go all out with a beautiful car to celebrate the incredible legacy of Bruce McLaren and the team.”

Oscar Piastri: “The Triple Crown livery is stunning and I can’t imagine a better way to experience my first Monaco Grand Prix as a Formula 1 driver with McLaren Racing. Bruce McLaren won at Monte Carlo in 1962 and the McLaren team has a truly winning history at the Monaco Grand Prix. I will feel incredibly proud to line up on the grid with the MCL60, sporting the same colors as the three Triple Crown-winning race cars.”