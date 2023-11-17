The attack on the Lyon bus, in France, with the coach Fabio Grosso injured by the glass shattered by stones from the Olympique Marseille ultras. And then, here in Italy, the Milan fans’ blitz on the Navigli, to attack their rivals Paris Saint-Germain, the evening before the match at San Siro. And the raids around Naples by Union Berlin supporters, before the clashes with the police. Not only. In recent weeks there has been no shortage of blows and injuries around Europe, in international and national competitions, from Real-Sociedad-Benfica (in the Champions League) to Antwep-Porto (again in the Champions League); from Hibernian-Aberdeen (Scottish Cup) to Grazer-Sturm Graz (Austrian Cup), up to Covadong-Lacoruna (Spanish Cup). All this, documented by images that have made the rounds on the web, through social media.