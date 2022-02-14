The day fans have been waiting for has finally arrived. During Super Bowl LVI, the first official trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been released. Here we can see in action the elves, dwarves and Numenoreans who star in this Amazon series.

Along with an in-form look at the actors who embody these characters, we also got a better look at the events that marked the Second Age of Middle-earth.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 2, 2022. On related topics, these are the protagonists of this series. Similarly, this production is involved in a controversy over the actors involved in it.

Editor’s Note:

The Amazon series looks spectacular. Without a doubt, it is seen that the company of Jeff Bezos did not spare a single penny to give new life to Middle Earth. It will be interesting to see how the stories we know will tie in with the new narratives that will be introduced.

Via: Amazon