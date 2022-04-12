For nearly three years, fans of stranger things have eagerly awaited the fourth season of the acclaimed Netflix series. In the past few months, we’ve seen a couple of images, posters, and small teasers, but not a full trailer that captures the magic of the show. Fortunately, that has changed today.

After a 24-hour stream, the countdown that began yesterday has come to an end, and with this, a new trailer for the fourth season of stranger things has come into our hands.

The new trailer looks spectacular, and makes it clear that this will be the most ambitious season of the entire series. We remind you that the first part of the fourth season of stranger things Coming to Netflix on May 22, and the second part will be available on July 1, 2022. On related topics, this is what the actors of the series have done in the last three years. Similarly, here you can see the new images of the show.

Editor’s Note:

The progress looks impressive. I can’t wait to finally watch this series. Although the actual time has passed and the children are so young, the series has done a good job of characterizing them as teenagers of the time, which is always amazing to see.

Via: Netflix.