Although the DCEU seems to have no direction at all, this hasn’t stopped Warner Bros. from expanding this cinematic universe. Thus, the first trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods It’s here, straight from San Diego Comic-Con.

As part of the panel focused on Shazam!, Zachary Levi and the rest of the main cast took to the main stage, sharing the first trailer for the 2019 film’s sequel. Here we can see that the titular hero has begun to doubt his worth.this while a new danger approaches.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods It will hit theaters on December 21, 2022. In related topics, here is the first trailer for John Wick 4. Likewise, the premiere window for X Men ’97.

Via: Warner Bros.