With Tom Cruise ending promotion for Top Gun: Maverick, a film that will be released this week, Paramount has begun the advertising campaign for the actor’s next film. Thus, the first advance of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One it’s here.

The first advance of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Not only does he show us some of the crazy action scenes that characterize this series so much, like Cruise riding a motorcycle off a cliff, but he also revealed when this film will hit theaters. Today it has been confirmed that the film will be available on July 14, 2023.

As the name implies, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One It is the first part in a two-part story. The second film is already in productionand it is likely that some promotional images of Tom Cruise’s next adventure will be shared in the coming months.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will hit theaters on July 14, 2023while the second part will be available on July 28, 2024. In related topics, here you can check the first opinions of Top Gun: Maverick. Similarly, one of the planes in this tape was mistaken for a real one.

Editor’s note:

This is the seventh film in the series. It is admirable to see that Tom Cruise and his team have managed to maintain a high level of quality in these types of films. Not even James Bond has managed to have a record of so many action tapes one after another. I can’t wait to see how Tom Cruise tries to augment his already dangerous action scenes.

Via: Paramount