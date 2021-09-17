In a couple of weeks the Tokyo Game Show 2021 will take place. Among all the presentations planned for the event, the event of SEGA It is one of the most anticipated by fans. Now, The Japanese company has decided to offer a teaser for its next great RPG.

Prior to this reveal, many expected an announcement related to the Sakura Wars or Valkyria Chronicles series. However, it seems that fans of these franchises will have to wait before seeing a new installment. By means of a trailer and a official Web site, a new mobile RPG has been revealed.

This small preview does not tell us much about the game, but we will only have to wait until next October 1 to have more information about this title. Considering that the presentation lasts approximately 40 minutes, there is still a chance to see something new related to Valkyria Chronicles or other iconic series of the company.

You can find the schedules for TGS 2021 here. Similarly, Xbox points out that they will only focus on the Japanese market in their presentation for this event.

Via: Gematsu