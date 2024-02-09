First 2024 livery 'without' black

In the splendid setting of Las Vegas Racing Bulls he removed the veils from the VCARB-01the car that inaugurates the third era of Toro Rosso which became AlphaTauri from 2020 to 2023 and then changed its name again starting from this season.

The Visa and Cash App sponsors that are part of the car's name find space on the sides and wings, but there are also others important partners like Orlen and Hugo Boss.

The color of the car reflects the metallic blue which had distinguished the 2017-2019 Toro Rossos with white and red inserts in honor of the sponsor Orlen.

The objectives for 2024 of the team that will be led by Laurent Mekies – former sporting director of Ferrari – are ambitious. The VCARB-01 features several components of the Red Bull RB19 that dominated 2023 and Daniel Ricciardo demonstrated at the end of last season that he is still a very solid driver. We then await the definitive consecration of Yuki Tsunoda, who will be at the start in F1 for the fourth consecutive year.