Although the end of the manga of Attack on Titan left fans with divided opinions, the public is more than excited to see the second part of the last season of this anime. While we don’t have a release date for this sequel yet, The first preview of the expected conclusion of this adaptation was recently shared.

As part of the announcements that were made at MAPPA STAGE 2021, an event to celebrate the 10th anniversary of this study, A poster was shared where we can see Eren with a mysterious girl with a pillar of light in the background.

Recall that the last season of Attack on Titan It was divided in two, because when this production began, the manga was still being published. It will be interesting to see if this adaptation makes a couple of changes that are more liked by fans., or if we will see a conclusion very close to what Hajime Isayama gave us.

The second part of the last season of Attack on Titan will be available in the winter season. In related topics, the Pokémon Travel anime arrives on Netflix Mexico this week.

Via: MAPPA