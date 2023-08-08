The vending machines with Apulian products arrive. Soon throughout Italy

The delicacies of Apulian cuisine they will soon be available also in the classics vending machinesthose present in offices, stations, hospitals that currently distribute “junk food“, i.e. snacks, crisps, etc. But since last Saturday the first vending machine for the sale of typical products of Puglia. Visitor boom a Bisceglie last weekend. Beyond 10 thousand visitors present at the stand, on the occasion of the market exhibition “From the land to the sea”, for the national preview of a revolutionary innovation made possible thanks to the Cre.Di.Smart project. An innovative idea that aims to shorten the supply chainbringing producers and consumers together, offering a choice of healthier products.

An experimental project and still in progress. It expects the involvement of at least 250 consumers and 30 seasonal food references, great space will be given to participation and evaluation of innovation. Buyers will be able to reserve or purchase products also through a web platform connected to the distributor, thus guaranteeing the availability of the products.

