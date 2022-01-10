Considering that Spider-Man: No Way Home is still showing in cinemas around the world, the behind-the-scenes of this film are quite rare. Fortunately, A video was recently shared that gives us a fresh look at one of the film’s most iconic scenes.

Recently, Ashley morgan, who was John Watts’ assistant in Spider-Man: No Way Home, posted a video on his Instagram account, where you can see the recording set that we saw during the first appearance of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire on this tape.

A new behind-the-scenes #SpiderManNoWayHome video shows the setup for Andrew Garfield’s introduction! (via dopeashmf on Instagram) Full details: https://t.co/mQVyoGoAms pic.twitter.com/5GYCJWElXd – MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) January 6, 2022

While we don’t see the actors in charge of their respective versions of Spider-Man in the video, the set of footage is clearly Ned’s house. Nowadays, the pre-sale of the Blu-Ray of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which will surely include behind the scenes, bloopers and deleted scenes that will be liked by all fans.

In related issues, Andrew Garfield assures that this tape redeemed his character. Similarly, Tom Holland talks about who would be his replacement in the MCU.

Via: The Direct