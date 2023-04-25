Toy company Mattel has launched its first Barbie with Down syndrome to make its popular doll line more inclusive. Mattel said it worked with the National Down Syndrome Society in the United States to make it happen. The doll wears a puff-sleeved dress adorned with butterflies and flowers in yellow and blue, colors associated with Down syndrome awareness. She also has a pink necklace around her neck that represents the three tips of the 21st chromosome, the one that causes the syndrome.

