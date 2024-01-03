Was anyone looking for the fastest electric Porsche in the world? Here he is satisfied. It is the pre-series Taycan with which Lars Kern – Porsche development driver – outdid himself by recording a time of 7:07.55 minutes on the Nordschleife: 26 seconds less than the last record, achieved in August 2022 in a Taycan Turbo S Sport equipped with the Performance Package.

“Twenty-six seconds is half an eternity in motorsport,” said product line manager Kevin Giek. “Lars' time on the Nordschleife is truly extraordinary and places the Taycan at the level of electric hypercars. But the striking thing is that, over several laps, Lars recorded almost exactly the same time.”