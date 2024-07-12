A new limited edition and christened 35th Anniversary Edition for celebrate 35 years of the Land Rover Discovery, model, which “set the standard for family SUVs,” says Discovery Managing Director Mark Cameron. “We’re proud to celebrate this anniversary. Its seven-seat versatility, spacious cabin and unrivalled ingenuity make it the perfect companion for family adventures, capable of turning everyday activities into exceptional experiences.”

Discovery, a curriculum that began in 1989

Born in 1989the Discovery is the SUV par excellence where there is room for seven passengers. In 1998 it introduced the first ACE technology (Active Cornering Enhancement) in the sector, using electronically controlled anti-roll bars to reduce body roll. And just a year later it became the first SUV to introduce airbags for the front seatsto introduce JLR’s Terrain Response technology in 2004. Its CV highlights include its involvement in operations with the Austrian Red Cross, which took delivery of an emergency response Discovery in 2018 to support search and rescue efforts. Its capability in this field was demonstrated in 2017, when a production model towed a 110-tonne road train 16km in the Australian Outback.

The new 350 hp diesel

This celebratory edition arrives in conjunction with a lthe new D350 version, equipped with the 3.0-litre six-cylinder Ingenium diesel with 350hp and 770Nm of torque, 50hp and 50Nm more respectively than the previous D300. Thanks to mild-hybrid technology that harvests and stores energy generated under deceleration and redeploys it to assist the engine during acceleration, this new version records a combined fuel economy of 30.3mpg (8.3 l/100 km) on the WLTP cycle and, like all Discovery models, meets the latest EU6e ​​emissions certification.

L‘Celebratory Edition

The 35th Anniversary Edition is identified by the special “XXXV” logo on badge and footboards and is inspired by the Metropolitan Edition and features Bright Atlas grille detailing and Discovery lettering. This is complemented by Hakuba Silver lower bumper inserts, 22-inch Diamond Turned alloy wheels with Gloss Grey detailing, Black Land Rover brake calipers, privacy glass and a sliding panoramic roof.

Interior features include a Head-up Display and heated steering wheel, wireless mobile phone charginga front refrigerator and four-zone climate control. The cabin is enhanced with Titanium Mesh accents, as well as Light Oyster and Ebony upholstery, and offers a wider choice of Windsor leather colours. Orders are now open, with a list price of €108,000.