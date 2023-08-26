According to an analysis of studies published on the subject, the Mediterranean diet could reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease by 24 percent and the risk of mortality by 23 percent.

The research is a meta-analysis conducted on 16 studies, i.e. a survey that analyzes all the clinical studies on the subject by merging them into a single sample. According to the authors, the results raise the question of whether it is not necessary to develop guidelines on how to lower the risk of cardiovascular disease differentiating them by gender. The real Mediterranean diet is the poor one, that of our great-grandparents, begins Stefano Erzegovesi, nutritionist and psychiatrist, expert in preventive nutrition and eating disorders. rich in whole grains, legumes, vegetables and fruit in abundance, i.e. plenty of fiber and antioxidants, both crucial for the health of our cardiovascular system. low in animal products, therefore in saturated fats; be clear, animal products should not be demonized, the problem arises when their excess consumption. very poor in ultra-processed products which, full of Refined carbohydrates and salt are enemies of arterial health. Until menopause, women certainly have an advantage from a cardiovascular point of view, given by the protective effect of female hormones of childbearing age which help to have a healthier lipid profile for the arteries. After menopause the cardiovascular risk gradually increases. In general, women have a “delay of risk” of about 10 years, with less eventsfor example heart attack or stroke, but with more severe forms. Once the risk was also linked to the habit of smoking, much more widespread in the male world. The gap between men and women, however, is narrowing over time and in the younger generations. So the prevention strategies to protect the heart should be the same in both men and women. As far as the guidelines are concerned, in qualitative terms they should not be separated by gender, because both men and women need fiber and antioxidants. The differentiation would instead be indicated in quantitative terms: the body composition, more muscular for men, requires higher energy supplies.