The watchword is modernity. And pay attention to the environment. The coronation of May 6, now imminent, will respect the centuries-old traditions, but there will be a contemporary reinterpretation starting from the dress code. Away with tiaras and ermine furs, in all likelihood we will see morning suits and elegant dresses, yes, but less pompous.

Other diktats to follow as Charles III wants, who does not like any form of useless gigantism (both in terms of space and time). And here unnecessary pomp will be abolished: guests will sit on classic chairs and not on velvet armchairs. While many will be disappointed under the heading of pomp: women will not wear tiaras, but hats, while peers will be exempt from wearing heavy and outdated “coronation robes” with ermine cloaks and dresses that seem to come out of “The Name of the Rose”. The tight will be an excellent passepartout.

Faux fur for King Charles III

Only the Supertunic, made for King George V in 1911, and the «Robe Royal», which dates back to the 1821 coronation of King George IV are items that always remain the same. And Carlo will have to wear them too. Flounces and silk breeches do not appear to be garments that the new king could wear: according to what The Sun reveals, the sovereign could go to Westminster wearing the Royal Navy uniform, more in keeping with the idea of ​​the modern monarchy he has been working on for some time. And we are at the highlight: the cloak trimmed with ermine. It seems that Charles III asked to replace it with a fake fur, a synthetic fur and not of animal origin. And this is a small but great revolution for the Royal House.

Camilla’s dress

It could be a long dress with an ivory, pearl gray or eggshell overcoat, to avoid the “bridal” effect: after all, Camilla is 75 years old and has clear ideas to make an excellent impression. She simple but elegant, probably with symbolic jewels and embroidery. Her dress will be made by an English designer. Among the eligible candidates is Fiona Clare, the most loyal designer and stylist of the queen consort, Anna Valentine, the same who designed the wedding dress, but also names like Alexander McQueen, Kate Middleton’s favourite. Camilla will then wear Queen Mary’s crown, again in public after 70 years. For the first time in recent history, the Queen will not commission a new crown for the occasion. The sovereign consort has opted for one of hers that she is already available, that of Queen Mary made by Garrard in 1911 for the coronation of her husband George V.

Kate without the tiara

Kate Middleton loves to play it safe and has already anticipated it: she will wear “a hint of blue”. But members of the royal family will also have to adapt to the sovereign’s provisions. As a result, Kate could be asked to give up the tiara. Unwelcome news to her. In fact, it seems that the Princess of Wales does not want to give up her crown and that negotiations with Buckingham Palace are still ongoing on this point.

The cloak

It is difficult to think that Charles III will take off his uniform to put on, for example, the Spartan robe at the time of the anointing which symbolizes being stripped of all earthly vanity in front of God as his mother had done. What could remain unchanged is the golden mantle protagonist of the moment of the actual investiture made for George IV in 1821 but it will be necessary to pay close attention to the symbols embroidered at the time of the empire.

A ceremony in the time of the metaverse

The coronation ceremony of Charles III will have to carry the weight of the crown, its rites and traditions, in the era of social networks and the Metaverse. But the Duke of Norfolk, responsible for the king’s coronation, has been instructed to design a “simpler, shorter and more diverse” ceremony that reflects modern Britain. The ritual will last only one hour (instead of three) and the guests will be “limited” to two thousand, less than a third of the mother’s original guest list. Camilla will also be crowned queen consort, alongside her.