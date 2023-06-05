The conditions in which the police found the body of Giulia Tramontano: the new details that have emerged

In the night between Wednesday 31 May and Thursday 1 June, the sad reality emerged about what had really happened to Julia Tramontano. Her boyfriend Alessandro Impagnatiello at the height of a dispute decided to put an end to his life and that of the child she was carrying.

Before admitting the truth of what he had done however, the 30-year-old barman made everyone believe that in fact the girl was disappearance at the height of a fight over a parallel relationship.

On Sunday 28 May, at the end of one of his working days, he went to the barracks with his mother and did the complaint. From his story, the Carabinieri immediately noticed gods suspects.

However, confirmation only came 5 days later. When thanks to stories of the other girl who attended and the evidence collected, which have it stuck and he decided to confess.

Having admitted everything, the man also did find the body of the 29-year-old. First she kept it hidden between the garage and the cellar of her home and then she decided to hide it behind a cavity in an area a few meters from their home.

From what he reported Fanpage.ithad wrapped the body in some plastic sheeting and the head was covered with a black bag. Besides, it was already spoiled because of scrub and animals.

The autopsy scheduled on the body of Giulia Tramontano

The autopsy on the young woman’s body, is scheduled for Thursday 8 June. Only after this examination, that the family will be able to give you thelast goodbye.

From what has emerged, however, the man ended his life after inflicting them two or three cuts with a kitchen weapon. Furthermore, he also tried to set her on fire, a first time in the bath house, with someethyl alcohol.

Subsequently also in the box of their home, with the gas. However, he never managed to finish. So 4 days after the crime, on the night of Wednesday 31 May, he decided to HIDE the body in that abandoned area of ​​Senago. There were boxes nearby.