Here is the brand new Bermat GT-Pista, designed by JAS Motorsport, a world-renowned racing team and car manufacturer.

The Arluno-based company, whose racing cars have won nearly 60 world titles in the past five years, is honored to have been part of this exciting all-Italian automotive project from the very beginning.

The stunning GT-Pista, the first model of the Rovereto Bermat, was created using the knowledge and skills acquired by JAS Motorsport since its inception in 1995, and showcases the wide range of technology and engineering services offered by the agency.

The car will make its public debut on December 17, 2021 at the National Automobile Museum in Turin.

Bermat GT-Pista, JAS Motorsport Photo by: JAS Motorsport

Bermat’s carbon fiber monocoque frame was designed in-house in JAS using advanced Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) research and experience, with full structural analysis simulations completed prior to design.

The same technology was used to design the steel front and rear subframes which come together to realize its ultra-versatile “modular” philosophy that allows customization of the wheelbase, track and bodywork to suit the individual needs of the driver.

Complex simulation methods were used in the design of the car’s front and rear pushrod suspension units and subframes, ensuring expert handling, regardless of body configuration, wheelbase and track.

The in-house manufacturing department, recently updated computer numerical control (CNC) tools and processes mean that all major technical components are designed or manufactured (or in some cases, both) on site, ready for assembly.

Bermat GT-Pista, JAS Motorsport Photo by: JAS Motorsport

The experience gained in the motorsport environment has also allowed the creation of a complete and functional electrical and electronic package for the car, which means that drivers can exploit the full potential of the 1996cc inline four-cylinder engine capable of deliver 320-400 hp.

The six-speed sequential gearbox with front clutches and self-locking differential is operated by a paddle-shift system mounted on the steering wheel.

The input from the drivers, achieved in more than two decades of building racing cars for one of the largest auto manufacturers in the world, has allowed JAS to incorporate the driver’s needs into nearly every element of the design process.

The cockpit features a fixed seat with movable pedal – a concept used in one of its newer GT racing cars – which not only reduces weight, but also allows the driver to be positioned lower to create a lower center of gravity. efficient.

The JAS electronic simulations have optimized both the bodywork of the car and the ergonomics of the Bermat, which is designed in accordance with article 277 of Appendix J of the FIA, making it suitable in the future for the 2SC “free formula” category for racing. of sporty prototypes with closed cockpit.

The GT-Pista will go on sale in the first half of 2022 and road-approved versions with internal combustion and electric engines will follow.

Bermat GT-Pista, JAS Motorsport Photo by: JAS Motorsport

Stefano Fini, Project Leader, JAS Motorsport: “We are extremely proud that Bermat has chosen JAS Motorsport as the engineering partner for their new range of cars, the first of which is the GT-Pista. This is the first time we have created a car from a completely blank sheet. This not only gave us a huge opportunity to showcase the wide range of engineering services we can offer to the automotive industry, but it also came with a great responsibility to create a car of which the Italy can be proud and that it will be a ‘must-have’ for Bermat customers “.

“We have used virtually every department of JAS Motorsport as part of this project, from our CFD team to manufacturing, simulation and design, and the result is a light and agile sports car that will be ideal for both on and off road use. track. We are very satisfied with the result and we hope to be involved in many other projects like this in the future. “