The Dimitrov-Musetti one-handed backhand challenge, the Arnaldi-Wawrinka generational clash. And Sinner is waiting, by virtue of the bye that takes him directly to the second round. Three Italians (with the possible addition of Sonego, involved in the qualifiers) and many reasons for interest in the last Masters 1000 of the Paris-Bercy season, with several players looking for precious points for the ATP Finals and the Azzurri protagonists. It starts on October 30th with the last important event before the Masters tournament in Turin.

the scoreboard

Sinner expects one between Mackenzie McDonald and a qualified player in the second round, then he could face – on paper – against De Minaur (or Murray) in the round of 16, Rublev in the quarter-finals, Djokovic (or Shelton or Rune) in the semi-finals. On the other side there are, as higher seeds, Alcaraz (2) and Tsitsipas (7), Ruud (8) and Medvedev (3). The Russian himself could be Musetti’s opponent in the second round: if he were to beat Dimitrov, Lorenzo will face the 2021 US Open champion. In the round of 16, then, possibly one of Tiafoe, Bublik, Jarry and Popyrin. Even for Arnaldi, in case of victory in the first round, there will be a very tough second match, against Holger Rune: reigning champion, seeded number 6 and still fighting for a place in the Finals. And in Matteo’s path there could also be Fritz in the round of 16.