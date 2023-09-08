After the approval of the anti-piracy law, another step forward in the fight against the “pezzotto” and the sites that illegally spread images of our championship. Through a press release, the Serie A League expressed its satisfaction with the establishment of the technical table dedicated to the repression of the illicit diffusion of content protected by copyright via electronic communications networks. The technical table, convened and coordinated by Agcom, sees the participation, in addition to the holders of pirated rights, of the National Cybersecurity Agency, Fapav, internet service providers, search engines, hosting providers and associations of category.

TALKS DE SIERVO

The CEO of Lega Serie A, Luigi De Siervo, explained: “The action plan outlined confirms the common desire of all parties involved to quickly conclude the verification and testing steps to use, starting next month, October, the Piracy Shield platform. This is capable of blocking illegal broadcast signals of Serie A matches, interrupting pirate viewing within 30 minutes of the report. The active collaboration between Agcom, the Cybersecurity Agency, Lega Serie A and Fapav also aims raise awareness among pirate users of the concrete risks that derive, following the recently approved law, from the illegal viewing of content by entrusting their personal data to criminal operators and on the criminal and economic sanctions they will face”.