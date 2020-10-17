What is the charge against Mithun’s son Mahaakshaya?The woman has alleged that Mahaakshaya was in a relationship with her since 2015. Once, by mixing drugs in alcohol, he made physical relations with them without will. It is alleged that Mahaakshaya had promised her marriage but did not fulfill it. Who is the woman who accuses Mahaaksha?The allegations on Mimoh have surfaced in 2018. There were reports that the woman charged is Bhojpuri actress. Mimoh promised to marry her and pursue a career which was not fulfilled. These news were in the news just before Mimoh’s marriage. When did Mahaakshay Chakraborty get married?Mimoh was married to Madalsa Sharma on 10 July 2018. Who is Mimoh’s wife Madalsa Sharma?Madalsa is the daughter of film producer and director Subhash Sharma and actress Sheela Sharma. What is Madalsa Sharma’s profession?Madalasa is a film actress and model. He has acted mostly in South films. His account has films like ‘Samrat & Co’ ‘Mausam Iqrar Ke Do Pal Pyar Ke’, which could not show anything special. Which Bollywood films have seen superstar?Mimoh has appeared in films like Jimmy, Haunted, Loot, Rocky. How many children does Mithun Chakraborty have and their names?Mithun has 3 sons and a daughter. Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Dishani Chakraborty, Namashi Chakraborty, Ushmeya Chakraborty. Who is Yogita Bali?Yogita Bali has been a Bollywood actress. She was married to Kishore Kumar in 1976. They divorced 2 years later. In 1979, he married Mithun Chakraborty.

A report has been lodged against Mithun Chakraborty’s wife Yogita Bali and his son Mahaakshaya (Mimoh) at Oshiwara police station in Mumbai. Mahaakshay is accused of rape and forced abortion of the girl. Police have reported that a report has been filed against Mithun’s wife and son on 15 October.