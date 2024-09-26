It starts in Thailand

Dorna has made official the MotoGP 2025 calendar which will be divided into 22 events covering 18 different nations and five continents (only Africa is missing).

It starts in Thailand in the first weekend of March and will close the curtain in Valencia in mid-November. After the start in Buriram, the MotoGP will move to the Americas, first in Argentina and then in Texas, before returning to Qatar, which will be the fourth stage of the calendar rather than the first. At the end of April, Jerez will open the European season, which will continue in Le Mans, Silverstone, Aragon, Mugello, Assen, Sachsenring and finally in Brno, a return to the Czech Republic that will then send the entire paddock on vacation for a month.

The resumption of hostilities is expected in Austria, then space to the news Hungary (Balaton Park circuit) before closing the tour in Europe in Barcelona and Misano in mid-September. The Asian trip will start in Japan and then move on to Indonesia, Australia and Malaysia. Finally, the last double in the Iberian peninsula in Portimao and Valencia. There will be 4 stages in Spain, 2 in Italy. Below are the details.

MotoGP Calendar 2025