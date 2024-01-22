The 2024 Ducati unveiled in Campiglio

In the splendid setting of Madonna di Campiglio the Ducati has removed the veils from the Desmosedici factory which will be entrusted to the all-Italian duo formed by Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini, who as in 2023 will be the standard bearers of the official team of the Borgo Panigale company.

Francesco Bagnaia For two years he has held the MotoGP scepter, a throne to which his teammate obviously also aspires Enea Bastianini who hopes to experience a 2024 without the injuries that have affected his 2023 since the first Sprint in Portimao.

The General Director of Ducati Corse Gigi Dall'Igna he underlined that compared to the 2023 model an important step has been made at engine level, in particular with regards to power. Furthermore, starting from the Sepang tests there will be a profoundly renewed and different fairing compared to what we have seen so far. Below are the images of the GP-24 unveiled this morning.