New calendar

Formula E made official today the calendar for the 2024 season, which will be the tenth in the history of the electric series, which has been recognized as a world championship by the FIA ​​for some years. Precisely on the occasion of the World Motor Sports Council, held today in Geneva, the definitive program of the next championship was announced by the federation, which will include 16 races divided into 11 different locations.

The championship will start in January, the 13th of the first month of the year, in the fascinating setting of Mexico City. The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez will therefore host the opening race as already happened in season 9. The world tour of the 100% electric series will then continue in Saudi Arabia, India, Brazil and Japan. It should be underlined that the Diriyah round will be the first of the year to host two races.

Italy in mid-April

The European season opens in April, with the two Italian races – formally the location is still to be defined – scheduled for April 13th and 14th. So make room for the Monte Carlo and Berlin rounds, before the last two overseas trips scheduled for China, Shanghai, and the United States, Portland. Grand finale in Londonwith the final two ePrix scheduled for July 20 and 21, 2024. They go off the calendarcompared to 2022, Jakarta and Cape Townthe latter having entered the world championship program just a year ago.

All eyes will obviously be on the defending champion Jake Denniswho will try to defend the title won in 2023, in their third season in the category.