Rome – The Carabinieri has been equipped as of today of his first robot dog, an absolute novelty for Italy and its police forces, with the aim of guaranteeing the safety standards of operating personnel while improving their operational effectiveness.

It was called Lightningrecalling the symbol present on the sides of emergency vehicles, with the traditional blue and red livery of the Carabinieri, he will initially be assigned to the Rome Bomb Squad Unit.

The Lightning robot dog

Controlled by a remote tablet (up to 150 metres), it will also be able to move on rough terrain that cannot be traveled by normal wheeled or tracked vehicles. With the help of the robot dog it will be possible to carry out risky reconnaissance activities, thus carrying out anti-sabotage tasks in place of specialized soldiers, taking advantage of its strong mobility capabilities such as those of going up and down flights of stairs and independently opening doors and removing obstacles.

Lightning will be able to map places through very advanced technologies laser and thermal detection systems, highlighting the presence of threats and identifying, with the aid of dedicated instrumentation, the faintest traces of explosives and chemical and radiological agents. The robot dog will operate with its robotic arm to remove ordnance, including large unexploded firecrackers which, especially on New Year's Eve, threaten the safety of citizens in urban areas. Finally, it will be able to supply equipment to soldiers unable to move. The innovation will make it possible to raise overall safety standards also in view of the jubilee anniversary of 2025, which will see millions of people flock to Rome.

“Saetta is another step in the Army's constant research and development activity in the field of new technologies, with the main aim of further implementing the efficiency and effectiveness of the service offered to citizens”, we read in a note. Carabinieri will now be able to count on Saetta, “enlisted” not to replace their human resources or dog units, but rather to reduce the danger, facilitate the management of the most hostile operational situations and therefore represent added value in institutional activities.