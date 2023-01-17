The first specimens are ready

A first batch of Poseidon has already been produced and delivered to the Russian Navy. These are high-speed torpedoes armed with nuclear warheads so powerful as to cause real tsunamis that could wipe out entire coasts, according to the Moscow media. Russia1’s pro-Putin propaganda even goes so far as to hypothesize its massive use against Great Britain. Torpedoes could be armed aboard the Belgorod submarine.



