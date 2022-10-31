The last contract for the aero-tanks was signed by the Air Force in 2011. Today, the American air fleet is ready to expand with 140-160 more oil tankers which, according to rumors, will no longer be Boeing, but Lockheed Martin, a US company engaged for years in the aerospace engineering sector. The new aero-tanks supplied to the Marines could be precisely the LMXTs which, compared to the current KC-46s, have a considerably greater range and resistance (over 100% more fuel supplied by competitors). In addition, the LMXTs are equipped with updated features to ensure maximum performance especially in areas that previous KC-46s struggle to cover regularly, such as the bases in the Pacific Ocean where many Marine operations are now concentrated.



