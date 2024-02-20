The colors of the Ferrari 499P #83

On Sunday the Scuderia di Maranello presented the livery of the two Hypercar 499P official cars, the #50 of Antonio Fuoco, Nicklas Nielsen and Miguel Molina and the #51 of Alessandro Pier Guidi, Antonio Giovinazzi and James Calado, winners of the last 24 hours of Le Mans, the Centenary.

In 2024 they will be Three the 499P at the start with the addition of number #83 again entrusted to AF Corse which will field Robert Kubica, Robert Shwartzman and Ye Yifei. The color that characterizes it will be yellow.

The WEC has scheduled the prologue this weekend in Qatar at Lusail, a circuit which will be the scene of the 1812 km which will open the World Endurance season. The calendar includes eight events in total, with the 6 Hours of Imola on April 21st and the 24 Hours of Le Mans on the central weekend of June (15-16).