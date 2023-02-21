Inzaghi will choose after the last game between the Belgian and the Bosnian. In defense, space for Skriniar, Acerbi and Bastoni, with Dimarco “fifth” on the left. The captain’s armband for Lautaro

The choice on center forward Simone Inzaghi will be made a few hours before the kick-off of the match against Porto. After having also tried the dead balls at the Pinetina. The indications given on the eve give Romelu Lukaku a slight advantage over Edin Dzeko to team up with captain Lautaro Martinez, but everything can be overturned by a night of reflections and last-minute sensations. The Champions League round of 16 first leg is one of those matches that can direct a season, in one direction or another. The Piacenza coach knows it and doesn’t want to make a mistake. They expect a perfect Inter that will give satisfaction to the more than 75,000 at the Meazza.

DECIDED DEFENSE — If forward the question between Big Rom and Edin resists, the rest of the starting lineup seems done. In front of Onana, who is back in goal after making room for Handanovic against Udinese, the three-man line will be made up of Skriniar, Acerbi and Bastoni. De Vrij was in the running for a jersey, but in the end Simone decided to rely on his “praetorians” also because the Slovak rested on Saturday. Darmian will play on the wings on the right and Dimarco on the left, while the central hinge will be composed of Barella, Calhanoglu and Mkhitaryan. With Brozovic returning to the bench because he’s not yet in top condition after an autumn complicated by a thigh injury, a good World Cup and a calf problem in January. Forward as Toro said, with the captain’s armband, and more Lukaku than Dzeko. See also Domination and entertainment, Inter favored over Milan. And Atalanta is serious

STICKS AND MARTINEZ BEWARE — Conclusion on bookings: Inter have Bastoni and Martinez on the caution list who, in the event of a yellow card, would miss the second leg. An eventuality to be avoided. Porto, on the other hand, didn’t distrust.

