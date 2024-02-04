Iannone dresses in Ducati yellow

After the two winter test sessions held in Jerez and Portimao, still with a provisional livery, Dennis Sacchetti's Go Eleven team took off the veils of the Ducati Panigale V4R entrusted to Andrea Iannone.

The Maniac, returning to the track after a long disqualification due to a positive anti-doping test, will be easily recognizable within the group in light of the livery 'Ducati yellow' chosen by the independent team which therefore abandons the light blue that had characterized the Panigale ridden by Chaz Davies and Phillip Oettl.

In the tests Iannone was quite competitive at the level race pace and declared that he still needs to work on the feeling with the qualifying tyre. The battle with the other independent Ducatis of Danilo Petrucci (Barni) and Michael Ruben Rinaldi (MotoCorsa) will be very close.

The series-derived world championship now has its sights set on the first round of 2024. In fact, at the end of the month, from 23 to 25 February the Australia at Phillip Island. Despite inconspicuous tests, according to Danilo Petrucci, the rider to beat remains the two-time reigning world champion Alvaro Bautista, but there is great anticipation for the 'first' of Razgatlioglu and Rea in BMW and Yamaha and for Nicolò's Superbike debut Bulega.