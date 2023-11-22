Murder Giulia, the audio of the girl with her friends: “Filippo tells me that he only thinks about killing himself and that he would like to die”

Filippo Turetta confessed to the murder of his ex-girlfriend Giulia Cecchettin and very soon he will be in Italy, extradited from Germany. The killer’s lawyers rely on the psychiatric report to demonstrate, as his father also claims, “that he suddenly went crazy”, but an audio of Giulia appears that could change everything. This is a Whatsapp message transmitted by the Rai Tre program Chi l’ha visto. This is what the girl tells her friends about her. “I feel good a situation where I wish it would disappear, I would no longer want to have contact with him. But at the same time he comes to tell me things like that is super depressedThat he stopped eatingwho spends his days looking at the ceiling, which he only thinks about killing himself and that he would like to die“.

And again: “He doesn’t necessarily tell me them as blackmail in my opinion, but they sound a lot like blackmail”, she tells her friends, “at the same time he tells me that the only light he sees in his days are going out with me or the moments in which I write to him”. And then the sense of guilt, which Turetta leverages to keep her tied to him, knowing the girl’s sensitivity: “I wish I didn’t see him anymore because I’m starting to hate him anymore. I would really like to disappear from his life but I don’t know how, because I feel guilty. I’m too scared that he might get hurt“.

