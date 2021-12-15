Oppo unveiled, on the second day of the annual Oppo Inno Day event, its first foldable flagship smartphone, the Find N model. It is the result of four years of research and development and six generations of prototypes, emphasizes the Chinese giant, and brings with it a new approach to the foldable form factor: 8.4: 9 landscape ratio for the 7.1-inch internal display and 5.49-inch external display, which instead has a much more familiar aspect ratio of 18: 9. What’s more, the internal screen offers a 60% larger viewing area than a standard 6.5-inch display.

To allow the opening and closing of the smartphone is the hinge Flexion Hinge, made with 136 components and which allows a minimum fold, up to 80% less noticeable than other devices. In addition, Oppo points out, it allows for a design that eliminates the gap between displays when folded, offering a more integrated look and better protecting the internal screen from scratches. The hinged and spring-loaded structure of the Flexion Hinge allows the device to remain balanced when opened at an angle between 50 ° and 120 ° degrees.

On the side of the internal screen, Oppo called it Serene Display. It is made with 12 different layers, offers excellent protection and durability and integrates with the Flexion Hinge for a perfect folding experience. The display includes a 0.03mm layer of Flexion Utg (ultra-thin glass), compared to 0.6 mm of normal smartphone glass, which allows it to fold easily, while ensuring strong resistance. The Serene Display is also very reliable: has the ability to be folded over 200,000 times while maintaining an overall crease-free folding experience. The internal screen uses an Ltpo display with intelligent dynamic refresh technology that adjusts the refresh rate between 1-120 Hz according to the content you are watching. The display also has support for a touch sample rate of up to 1,000Hz.

The hardware of the Oppo Find N clearly reflects the definition of flagship: triple camera with 50 Mp Sony Imx 766 main sensor, 16 Mp ultra-wide lens and a 13 Mp telephoto lens, as well as selfie cameras on both internal and external displays. The processor that drives the Find N’s new user interface is the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, coupled with 12 gigabytes of Lpddr5 Ram and 512 gigabytes of Ufs 3.1 storage. Battery 4,500 mAh supports 33W Supervooc Flash Charge fast charge and also 15W Airvooc wireless charging, plus 10W reverse wireless charging. The smartphone also includes a fingerprint reader mounted on the side of the power button, as well as a dual speaker with Dolby Atmos support.

Oppo Find N will be available from December 23 in China, at the moment, in three colors: Black, White and Purple.