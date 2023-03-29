A luxurious life spent between yachts, travel, luxurious hotels and fashion. But also with a never hidden passion for weapons. Elizaveta Peskova, daughter of Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in 2022, the year the war broke out, earned over 137 million rubles (equivalent to approximately one million 650 thousand euros). On her social networks, she proudly displays the videos in which she enjoys shooting and throwing knives.



00:31