A simple little box the size of a bar of soap, but capable of protecting us from respiratory viruses: from Covid and the flu. It is the 'E4shield' technology at the basis of the 'e4life' devices that they manage to reduce the contagion of people from viruses and bacteria. Presented last year within the Milan Innovation District, today they are available to everyone thanks to the website www.e4.life/it. “E4shield constitutes a unique 'disruptive' solution in the world that brings together the expertise and technology of Elettronica Spa of Rome – he explains to Adnkronos Salute Lorenzo Benigni, vice president and institutional relations director of Elettronica – A company that deals with the defense of military platforms and that also develops these technologies in civil activities”.

How the project was born, what it is about

“We left – he says – from an American study which demonstrated how electromagnetic waves were able to make viruses and civil bacteria vibrate in the air, inactivating them. Using the device, which for example I have been carrying in my pocket for 2 years, reduces the possibility of being infected by 90%. Of course it is not a stellar shield, but it is safe, fast, with tested and certified technology”. Among the devices, the company also sells one for environments, 'e4ambient', with “over 90% effectiveness in an area of ​​approximately 50 square meters within which we can live or work peacefully”, adds Benigni. The machines emit safe electromagnetic pulses, with a lower power than a common cell phone, inactivating viruses in the air.

“We have the CE certification – recalls Benigni – and then the SAR (Specific Absorption Rate), the same as smartphones. In short, with our e4life devices you can even sleep on them. We started selling them to companies and institutions and now thanks to the site also to the general public. There is an excellent response from people, with successful word of mouth.”

The future and tests

In the future there is an update of devices that will be able to inactivate other viruses and bacteria. “Inside the system that derives from a military counterpart – specifies Benigni – there is a library where Sars-CoV-2 and seasonal flu are currently recorded, but we can upgrade and get the device for Sars or swine fever”.

The tests on E4Shield were carried out in collaboration with Policlinico Militare Celio and the Virostatics research laboratories. The Campus Bio-Medico University of Rome collaborated on the control and effectiveness of this technology. “But we are about to obtain an important certification from the Sacco hospital in Milan, specialized in infectious diseases”, concludes Benigni.