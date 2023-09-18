The Chip Ganassi team is expanding

The 2023 IndyCar championship concluded definitively at Laguna Seca, but for next season several new features have already arrived in the driver market. The latest of these will see another change in the line-up of Chip Ganassi Racing, a team that this year allowed Alex Palou to win his second title in the US top flight. The Spaniard, who will remain in this historic team also in 2024 after having renounced the initial agreement reached with McLaren, will still have Scott Dixon and Marcus Armstrong as teammates, the latter winner of the Rookie of the Year title of the 2023 season and promoted full-time for the 2024 championship in place of Takuma Sato.

The latest new arrival

In addition to the new signing Linus Lundqvist, who will replace Marcus Ericsson (also destined to move into the Andretti Global cockpit), Chip Ganassi has announced his step from test driver to official driver of Kyffin Simpsonwhich will then become the fifth member of the team through the 2024 season. The Barbadian is returning from two seasons spent in Indy NXT (indyCar’s preparatory category), but is above all involved in the European Le Mans Series, where he won the 4 Hours of Castellet together with teammates Lynn and Allen in the LMP2 category.

The first words as an official driver

As things stand, Simpson is set to become IndyCar’s youngest driver next season with his team 18 years of age: “It has been incredible working with Chip Ganassi Racing as a development driver over the last two years and I have been able to learn a lot – he has declared – I’m really excited to take the next step towards IndyCar with this team. I had a lot of fun at the test and can’t wait to get back in the car. My dream has been to race in IndyCar and it’s an honor to now be able to make it happen with one of the best teams in the series. I’m looking forward to working closely with the entire team and drivers. I want to give all the glory to God, and I also want to thank Chip Ganassi and Mike Hull for giving me this opportunity, Ridgeline Lubricants and The American Legion for their support, and of course my family.” Simpson was then greeted by the words of Mike HullCEO of Chip Ganassi Racing: “We welcome Kyffin as a teammate to our IndyCar program – declared Mike Hull, CEO of the team – has been integrated into a multi-year development program defined by Chip Ganassi Racing, which now offers it the opportunity to reach the highest level of open wheels. He has already completed tests in IndyCar and more will follow as an INDY NXT graduate. Furthermore, he is already a proven winner in IMSA at the 12 Hours of Sebring in LMP2 and on a global stage LMP2 in the ASLM and ELMS series”.