A one-kilometer-wide asteroid will pass 1.9 million km from Earth on January 18, traveling at over 75,000 km per hour. The data released by the NASA Center for Near Earth Object Studies, reported by CNN, do not justify any kind of alarmism. The asteroid known as 7482 was discovered in 1994: according to projections, and this is the main curiosity, no other asteroid will come close to Earth like 7482 in the next 2 centuries. The ‘flyby’ should take place at 20.51 Italian time. The asteroid will not be visible to the naked eye, but according to the EarthSky.com website it can be observed by anyone with an ordinary telescope.