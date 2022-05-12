Home page World

Of: Janine Napirca

Split

Against the backdrop of the Kitzbühel Alps in Austria, a huge luxury complex is being built to offer the rich a refuge from the end of the world. © Johann Groder/Imago

From the end of 2024, anyone who has the wherewithal should be able to protect themselves from the end of the world in a self-sufficient luxury resort in Austria.

Munich – For more and more people, the key to an independent and free life is to be self-sufficient, i.e. economically independent. While some create a garden with fruit and vegetables or get chickens for this purpose, people in Austria should have the opportunity to lead a self-sufficient luxury life in the future – as long as they can afford the necessary sums of money.

Self-sufficient living in luxury should soon be possible in a luxury resort against the backdrop of the Kitzbühel Alps

Between Tyrol and Salzburg at 1200 meters above sea level at Pass Thurn, the luxury project is to be reported by Spiegel.de according to arise. The leitmotif of the global luxury resort chain Six Senses is: “The world is changing”, or “Twic” for short. Behind it is a 180 million project. The real estate developers from Kitzbühel Alps and the German Lindner Group, which was responsible for the interior design of Hamburg’s Elbphilharmonie, are involved.

According to the report, project developer and co-owner at Pass Thurn Michael Staininger dreams of creating a place where you can “leave everyday life and the challenges of this time behind”. Of course, only if you have the wherewithal to do so.

Noble resort in Austria against the end of the world: how to live self-sufficiently and luxuriously?

Somewhere in the middle of nowhere, north of Mittersill, 13 villas, 37 apartments and a hotel for a possible doomsday scenario are to be built on the former pasture land, as Six Senses – Kitzbühel Alps informs on its website. The luxury resort should be self-sufficient thanks to its own energy and water supply through solar energy, geothermal energy and two Alpine springs. There will also be a weekly farmer’s market on the doorstep, as well as a chicken coop and a 3,000 square meter spa area on three levels.

How expensive is it to flee before the end of the world – to a luxury resort in the Kitzbühel Alps?

An independent, free, but also luxurious life is not cheap. For example, a fully furnished villa with 430 square meters of living space in the luxury resort Six Senses – Kitzbühel Alps should cost 15 million euros. Surely nobody can or wants to afford that? Apparently yes! According to the report, more than a dozen requests a day come from the rich who want to flee before the end of the world.

Who wants to move into the noble resort “Six Senses – Kitzbühel Alps” to escape from the end of the world?

According to the project developers, 95 percent of the inquiries come from Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The first contracts should already be signed. According to the report, successful entrepreneurs showed interest, but also ex-athletes. Families with children who share the ideas of the developers would be preferred. Because the number of villas is limited.

The villas in the noble resort to escape from the end of the world are limited. © Johann Groder/Imago

For example, you have to fill out a questionnaire in advance and endure an interview via zoom. There you would be asked if you felt the world was changing and how important safety and protection were to you. When can you escape to the noble resort before the end of the world? In December 2024 at 12 p.m. Six Senses – Kitzbühel Alps announces on its website. A countdown counts the days, hours, minutes and seconds until the time has come.

Not all glitter and glamor in the doomsday luxury resort “Six Senses – Kitzbühel Alps”

In the past, “an incredible number of mistakes were made,” admits PR officer Anton Santner. For example, the partner Porsche jumped off. According to the report, the luxurious vehicle manufacturer actually wanted to give potential buyers a free electric sedan. In addition, the construction project was advertised with the panorama of the Zugspitze or the Italian Alpe di Siusi instead of against the backdrop of the Kitzbühel Alps. Wrongly, it was also claimed that they were building “in” instead of “near” the Hohe Tauern National Park.

The chairwoman of the association that takes care of the adjacent Wasenmoos nature reserve, Marlene Rainer, lives diagonally across from the large construction site. According to the report, she still cannot explain how the investors should have received building permits for the luxury construction project. (jn)