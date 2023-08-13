Kateryno Tyhnenko turns 22 in her hometown of Kyiv, It’s August 2023, and the war forces her to leave her home again.

TI turned 22 in July. I didn’t expect it to mean this: I am grateful to the Armed Forces of Ukraine that I am alive. Russian weapons have not killed me. I’m sad that I can’t celebrate with my closest friends.

I already had time to think about how I would celebrate the day with them. Then I remembered again: none of them are in Kiev. My friends are in Poland, Switzerland, USA, Czech Republic, Germany, Malta, Spain, Canada, Austria, Ireland and Italy. War on the run. It’s debilitating that we can’t know when we’ll have the chance to meet again. Will it come? I missed them. But I can’t blame them for not being in Kiev.

After the party day, I left myself.

“ Five air alerts a day is too many.

Minu and my little brother have the same birthday, we celebrate in the family circle. The ways of celebrating have not really mattered since the Russian attack in February 2022: it is valuable to be able to spend time and do something together with loved ones.

It was the first day of August, Tuesday. The news had told about airplane attacks on Moscow. It was not surprising that the air raids sounded in Kiev. We quickly went to a shopping center that is like an amusement park.

Nothing dramatic happened, we didn’t see our air defenses working or our own planes in the sky.

Of course, air warnings must still be taken seriously. People should not wait to see something, because then it may be too late to seek shelter.

In the spring, the alarms came at night at the most. The days were calm.

Recently, three to five air alerts a day have been the norm. Residents of the capital of Ukraine get to feel the threat in the capital of Russia.

Viisi air alert a day is too much. We decided that me and my little brother will leave Kiev. Where? For how long time?

My grandparents once built a house in a small village, where my family still vacations. My grandmother has been there almost the whole summer. You can’t say that it’s safe there either, but at least it’s calm there.

We moved there, for now.

Mdid you troll when the Russian convoy approached the capital in the spring and winter of 2022?

Then the Russians were in this small village. We had them in our house too. Judging by the tracks, they had tried to enter the door. Then they had managed to open one of the windows. I don’t know if any of them had experience breaking into houses, but they did it well. The window didn’t break.

Once inside, they apparently took what they needed most:

All batteries from remote controls. One powerful lantern. Canister.

One of the balls on the pool table was missing, but this is still a mystery to me: did they take it? Why on earth?

The ball was never found. Nothing was broken inside.

This window had been entered.

Traces were left on the brick edge.

Footprints on the door. Although the lock and button have been destroyed, the door did not open to the intruders.

Lthank god my grandmother wasn’t there then, the house was empty. He knows a few neighbors who live in their houses permanently and encountered Russians. One of the neighbors had called my grandmother in town and asked for a favor. The neighbor hoped that in the event that she and her husband were killed, my grandmother would tell their daughter where they had hidden their important papers and money.

Thank God no one in the village died and the Russians didn’t stay long. The same cannot be said about all villages in Ukraine.

I thought about the horror that the appearance of Russian military vehicles on the village road would evoke. For a few days, the soldiers walk in the surroundings and in the houses, and the residents hide in the basements. Silent fear, hiding, then knowing the vehicles are leaving. But what if they don’t go away, but soldiers and bombs start killing?

The small shop has been destroyed. We used to buy delicious pies here with cherries and poppy seeds.

Oso now we are in a village where the Russians used to go and leave.

It’s quiet, a delusion of peace. When I drive to other villages, I see these signs of an attack.

We didn’t flee the war here. We were actually running away from the stress and insomnia caused by the alarms and the sounds of the air defense. We need a moment of silence. A break from hearing how many have died again, and how many missiles and planes are raining down from the sky. About sitting in the corridor in the morning shaking after the sounds of explosions.