Here in Ukraine | There is fear in Kyiv – Air defense works, but there will still be destruction

Kateryna Tyhnenko from Kiev writes that a “meme defense system” has come alongside the air defense system against Russia. It would be funny if the attacks didn’t mean destruction and death all the time.

Kiev

Unowadays the people of Kraina tell a joke that goes like this: The Russians succeed in starting all other wars except the civil war. They can’t catch it on fire, no matter how hard they try.

Prigozhin the uprising triggered a meme defense system in Ukraine – I don’t know why else you could call it that. There were enough jokes about just that Lukashenko came to “save” the situation. The man who couldn’t stay on his feet during the Victory Day celebrations on May 9 is now king of the hill. Sometimes I suspect that he is a fictional character. I know that many Belarusians also feel this way about him.

Our laughter would be released if he and his partners didn’t accomplish such terrible things.

It’s been two weeks since the uprising.

In Ukraine, Kremenchuk has been attacked. A missile destroyed a restaurant in Kramatorsk. There has been another air attack on my hometown, Kiev. Lviv in western Ukraine was attacked.

Attacks have been reported from Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy and Zaporizhia regions.

Kremenchuk’s attack repeated the events of a year ago. On the same day exactly one year ago, Russia hit a shopping center in Kremenchuk with the exact same X22 missile. Russians seem to love this kind of symbolism. Last year 22 died, this year no one lost their life in the attack.

Instead, more than ten people died and at least 60 were injured in Kramatorski on the same day. Twin sisters were among the dead. They would have turned 15 in August. They were buried in snow-white dresses, like wedding dresses they never get to wear.

Author Victoria Amelina died in hospital four days after the attack. He was in a restaurant with Colombian journalists when the building was destroyed. The air defense alarm only started sounding after the impact. Kramatorsk in Donetsk is so close to the territories occupied by Russia that the alarm barely has time to announce the approaching threat.

Pafter a one-week break, Russia launched an air attack on Kiev as well. It happened last weekend, Ukraine repelled it, but houses were destroyed. Parts of missiles or drones destroyed in air defense fell into residential areas. Information on whether missiles or drones were used in the attack was unclear.

At night, I think I clearly heard the sound of a missile. I woke up to it. This was special, because I didn’t wake up to an air raid, but only woke up when I heard something flying over our apartment building and I immediately thought it was a missile.

Until some time ago, I was panicking in such a situation. My heart was pounding, stress was pouring out. Now I was so calm that even that felt abnormal. Maybe it says that a person can get used to anything, accept any situation.

I heard something crash.

Sunday morning I walked to the destroyed house, it’s about a quarter of a mile away from my house.

It looked as if the air defense had managed to destroy only part of the missile and it would have continued to fly, piercing the building.

The traces of the attack on the first weekend of July in the house.

Cars parked on the streets were also destroyed.

Footprints on the ground.

QI was looking for a video on Tiktok that a young woman living in the house had made. Countless times she had woken up in the night to an air raid, ran down to a bomb shelter with her boyfriend, lived through sleepless nights and tired days.

Now they didn’t wake up to the sound of the alarm either. And just now their house was hit.

But fortunately, not on their floor, nor in other apartments, so that there would have been fatalities.

This is how we live forward.