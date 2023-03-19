Here in Ukraine | There has been a change in those who remained in the bombed cities, which I saw when I finally got to my grandmother in Izjum

Kharkiv-based journalist Katya Pereverzeva, 29, goes with a food truck organized by volunteers to Izjum, where her grandmother and grandfather lived.

I woke up on Saturday morning and packed into the car with my friends. We left from the center of Kharkiv to Izjum.

Izjum is a city in Kharkiv region. Already my great-grandmother lived there, then my grandmother and my mother. I spent all my summers in Izjum as a child.

For me, Izjum was hide and seek and strawberry land at my grandmother’s cottage. The river, fishing trips with grandfather, mushroom trips to the forest. Trying to persuade grandma to buy one more ice cream. Kittens and birds.

In order to get to the memories of childhood and gentle Izjum, I have to wade through the horrible moment that is today’s Izjum.

Driving to Izjum with friends.

The city as it appears now.

Fierce fighting broke out in Izjum in March 2022. Even then, transport links were blown up and destroyed.

After March, people mostly lived in basements without electricity, water or heating. The city was bombarded non-stop.

In April, Russia occupied Izjum.

In September, the Ukrainian armed forces liberated the city. Then things came out that created a new wave of horror.

Pain, horror, and hell swirl in one’s mind when trying to tell what happened in Izjum during the occupation. It is necessary to calm the brain that refuses to place the events of Izjum’s last year on the map of childhood, tenderness and carelessness.

The wallpapers have come down in my grandparents’ apartment, which is in a bombed-out building.

I hadn’t been to Izjum since before the war. My grandparents and relatives left as soon as the full-scale invasion by the Russians began.

My friends Vasilisa and Ruslana, on the other hand, have been working here as volunteers the whole time. During the first months of the war, they brought food to people living under constant bombardment. Now they help in areas that have been liberated from occupation.

Residents gather at the invitation of volunteers.

The food truck parks and opens.

One of their projects is a food truck. It is a kitchen on wheels that they drive to the liberated villages. Vasilisa calls the car a “magic truck” because when it arrives in the villages, people’s expressions change. Just now they were only talking about where to take shelter from the bombings. Now they have started talking about the future and news and exchanging information about their plans.

The residents of some villages see the light after a long time when the food truck arrives. Many villages still lack electricity, water and gas because there is no way to repair the destroyed networks of these basic services. There are mines everywhere.

When Vasilisa told me about her food truck and its benefits to people, I asked to join. It was an opportunity to recall something beautiful about this city.

We came by car at the same time as the food truck. There was time to look around. My grandparents’ apartment was partly destroyed.

But seeing it was strangely comforting. In that moment, what is most important became concrete: they got out, they are alive.

The entrance to the sports field at my mother’s school.

Above in the picture is my mother’s school. Next to it grew a mulberry tree, from which I ate berries with my friend Masha as a child. Very close by is a five-story residential building where my mother’s classmate lived.

The school is destroyed. Only the outer walls remain. The windows are slatted and you can see the sky through their empty openings.

The school’s five-story building next door is a new “hot spot” for the media. The Russians hit it with an aerial bomb and now the house is split in two. There is a gaping hole in the middle of it.

In the basement of this house, four generations of my mother’s classmate’s family died from the effects of the explosion. The victims were my mother’s classmate and her husband, her mother, her son-in-law and her two grandchildren.

When we park the food truck in the city’s central square, the chefs start their work. They hand out hotdogs and pour hot tea.

Behind the car is a house with broken windows and a gaping hole in the wall. An old man approaches us and says with a smile: “This is my house. This is where I live. However, now I have moved in with one of my friends because it is cold and the heating does not work. But spring will come – and I will return home.”

A lonely dog ​​would like his share of the food.

Stray dog is left to beg for his share of food when we go with Ruslan and Vasilisa to Kremjanets, to the limestone hills outside the city. Here I again encounter the gap that has opened between my childhood memories and the horrors that Russia organized in Izjum.

From these hills there is a magnificent view of the river and the oak forest, and the sunsets here compete in the series of the most beautiful views in the world.

During the occupation of Izjum, civilians climbed the hill to get a cell phone connection and to say the three most important words of this war to their loved ones: “We are alive.”

They said the words if they could. Many did not have enough time for a call. The Russians shot them in their place.