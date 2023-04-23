Here in Ukraine | Something is happening, some kind of Ukrainian counter-offensive – I’m going back to the front

Bloody stable. They say that the situation at the front is stable, bloody stable. Of course, attention is focused on Bahmut, but bodies also come from other places: Kreminna, Vuhledar, Kupjanski. From Huljaipole in Zaporizhia.

The parties to the war look for the opponent’s weak points, and before long the brutal stability is gone. The gore remains.

This is not visible to the rest of the world, but those present in the front line say that the artillery fire is something unreal; unfathomable amount of ammo per second.

In my opinion, Russia is now implementing a strategy of “man for man – and waiting”. It seems that they are ready to sacrifice one, two or even three of their own men to get one Ukrainian body. They accept this price because they have more troops. Later they can advance because they have more men than Ukraine all the time.

Ukraine has consumed a lot of strength in the East. But something is happening, I believe. Some sort of Ukrainian counterattack.

However, after months of fighting in Donbas, I can’t believe that such a large operation is possible.

I’m off to the front line to see what’s going on.

Ukraine significantly limited the working opportunities of journalists in March. It seemed that the entire front is a “red zone”, where even a few selected journalists and cameramen are not allowed.

Journalists reacted, and a compromise emerged. The situation has not returned to normal, that is, to the point where it is possible to work independently from checkpoints.

The compromise is now such that there are now also “yellow areas” on the front line, where journalists can reach with the communications officer. Independent work is not allowed.

So you have to agree to the communications officer’s control.

Or manage to negotiate a compromise of a compromise: to get to a certain area on your own so that they are aware of your movements and work.

Or you have to take a risk: infiltrate the forces that agree to join.

I am still in Kiev. I’d rather focus on content than tweaking, but what do you do. Horribly phone calls and negotiations.

I started collecting funding to film the “forgotten war” in eastern Ukraine a few years ago, and it’s still taking time to apply for funding. The use of received grants must be reported. I’ve done it on the front too. Now I do it at home while I prepare to leave.

Money is tight all the time.

This kind of life is exhausting. Sometimes you get satisfaction from it, many times you really hate it.

But I won’t stop my work. You have to tell about the war and show it, whether it was more or less a headache.

On the road to Kreminna, February 2023. The soldiers said then that the Russians were massing their forces behind Kreminna, where they already outnumbered Bahmut. “We must not underestimate the opponent,” said their commander.

Near I met a volunteer fighter named Kreminna’s front line Diesel.

He was a local, from Slavyansk. He has participated in the fight against a full-scale attack by Russia from the beginning. He said his motive was very simple: “I’m defending my home.”

Diesel’s wife and children fled abroad, and Diesel went to the front with the family cat named Kosjak. He couldn’t leave it alone at home or throw it out. So now the cat and the family man are fighting together.

Diesel cleans the machine gun and Kosjak the cat keeps company.

While Diesel cleaned the machine gun left by the Russian soldier, Kosjak circled around. Diesel spoke respectfully about the leader of his company. This is always the first to go to the most dangerous places, takes a risk for his own account.

Diesel also said that he had a photo of three dead Russian soldiers on his cell phone. He took the pictures after the enemy had tried and failed to storm their positions. Three opponents were shot.

Diesel doesn’t look like a killer. But still he must kill. He’s not a man with pictures of dead people on his phone. But this is how it is now. To find out, you have to participate.

Summer is coming. A summer war is better than a winter war. Despite the heat. There is a lot of green and bushes to hide in.

I try to be careful and tell about the surrounding reality.

I just returned from a trip to Northern and Western Europe organized by the Ukrainian Association of Journalists, and the first week away from Ukraine was very difficult. It was as if I could not accept life in peace, the difference with the reality of Ukraine was too great.

I understood that even though only a part of Ukrainians participates in the fighting, the entire nation suffers from post-traumatic stress symptoms.

War will be with us for the rest of our lives.

