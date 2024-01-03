Here in Ukraine | In Kiev, women learn to shoot, because there is no faith in the end of the war: “You have to be able to save your own life”

Every Saturday, women gather in a Kyiv park to learn how to use a weapon and other skills essential in war. You have to be ready to defend yourself and your children.

Kiev

Practice field has been improvised in Kurenivski Park in the center of Kyiv. Despite the cold weather, twenty women will participate in self-defense training this Saturday as well. They learn how to use guns, calibers and types of ammunition. They go over the rules, first aid and how to use walkie-talkies. Handling grenades.

Professional soldiers will teach how to disassemble and assemble a Kalashnikov assault rifle.

The course is held every week. It is organized by a women's organization Reduit.

Daryna Trebuh is one of the founders and leaders of Reduit. He says that problems related to war must be approached holistically. Reduit also has separate courses for medicine and art therapy.

“You have to protect yourself and your loved ones, calm your psyche with the help of art and be able to give first aid to yourself and your neighbors.”

The shooting position is first practiced without the weapon.

Only training weapons and grenades are used in the training.

With the help of professional soldiers, trainees learn to master the assembly and disassembly of a Kalashnikov assault rifle.

The position is practiced with the weight of the gun.

“The state starts with the individual, and the victory of the state is also a personal victory for the Ukrainian citizen,” Trebuh believes.

What reasons do the participants give for coming to the course?

Tatiana's the answer is this:

“I decided to learn self-defense to feel safe. God forbid, I hope there is no need for self-defense.”

Tatjana demonstrates a correctly made tourniquet.

Tatjana says that she also wanted to better understand what war is practically about. Her husband has been at the front since the first day of the great Russian offensive.

“I want to get at least some understanding of all this. My husband might be against this [kurssia]but now I can talk to him about things.”

“ “If it's the enemy, I have to shoot.”

When her husband went to war, Tatjana fled to her parents' home village from the Russians who were bombing Kiev and approaching the city.

“I said when I went to the village that I would only return to Kiev when this war was over and my husband had returned. But then it takes a little longer. After nine months I was forced to return to the books of the living.”

Do you believe that another attack on Kiev is possible?

“It cannot be ruled out. If that happens, we have to be ready for it.”

The task is to learn the basics of safe and proper handling of weapons and the rules related to weapon accessories. Practice guns do not have ammunition.

Ammunition types are taught separately.

Do you think you could shoot in real life?

“Honestly, I don't know,” Tatjana answers. “If it's the enemy, I have to shoot.”

Tatjana is sorry that some people in Kiev seem to have forgotten the war.

“They say heroes never die. That's not true. There are no heroes forever. There are guys who are sitting at home now and believe that war is not for them. They should leave to ensure that war does not return to Kiev. Some of our Kyivites are really happy to turn their backs on everything.”

Irina learns the fighter's shooting position from the prone position.

Irina practices assault rifle shooting positions. Why did you come to this course?

“We are at war and I don't know how life will continue from here. Gotta get ready. My child is 12 years old. I have to prepare for everything so that I can protect him.”

Alina assembles a Kalashnikov assault rifle.

Alina is a 22-year-old from Kyiv. “I had nothing to do with the war,” he says. “I used to work in an office, but I don't anymore. I do sports, crossfit and a little running, that's all.”

Why did you come to this course?

“This is already the third time for me. Everyone who lives in Ukraine today should know at least a little about these things. You have to recognize certain dangerous situations and know how to act in them. Because anything can happen… In principle, everyone is responsible for themselves.”

Uljana pulls the tourniquet so tight that it touches. The feeling of pain is a sign of effective bandage use.

Uljana does office work in wartime civilian organizations. He has never dealt with guns before.

“That was one of the reasons why I came to the course. I wanted to try.”

Is it possible that the enemy will attack Kiev again?

“Honestly, I can't comment on that. But it's better to prepare for different options.”

Would you be able to use a gun in a real situation?

“I couldn't at the moment.”

“Yes, actually I came to the course for this very reason. So that I could pull the trigger.”

Oleksandra says that she works in a bank but thinks that she will end up on the Eastern Front.

A soldier instructs how to aim.

Polina is an actor in civilian life but there is not much work now. Why did you decide to learn to shoot?

“Because we all see what's going on. Women have to be ready too. You have to be able to save your own life and someone else's life, handle weapons and give first aid. Somehow, my inner feelings kicked in just now. I am very nervous. I feel great shame for not doing anything.”

Polina was wounded by machine gun fire during the assembly exercise. A patch was enough for first aid.

“I was one of those who said it will all be over very soon. But anything can happen. My attitude is to be ready.”

For what all?

“Can I kill a person? Somehow I thought I could, and the whole idea was starting to scare me. But I can imagine situations where my own family is threatened.”

Olga listens to instructions on how to use hand grenades on the battlefield.

“Olga, 43 years”, Olga introduces herself. Tell me more?

“I am a Ukrainian woman. Just that, Ukrainian woman. I came to shoot with a submachine gun to be ready for anything,” Olga says and continues:

“There are no alternatives here. Either they shoot us, or we shoot them. They have done terrible things to our country for hundreds of years. Therefore, I only pursue their destruction. Unfortunately. They destroy us, from baby to old age.”

“It's a wonder we're not over Russia yet, because it has so much more economic, military and population-based resources. No lives are spared there. Just like in World War II, there's a big meat grinder,” Olga says and continues:

“The miracle on our side is that no one gives up. We have our ideas. There… there is nothing there. Nothing but darkness. We call them orcs who don't think. They just go, and that's all.”

Polina applies a thermostatic tourniquet in connection with the relay task. See also Football Manchester City's Rodri darkened Arsenal on Saturday with extra time

Second Polina is a 24-year-old translator and editor. He believes that the skills of the course are necessary, they will still be needed.

“Now we live in such times. And the sooner and the more widely we learn these skills, the better and the more useful we are to our society and our soldiers.”

Hanna says: “Israel is a good example in that women also know how to handle weapons. I think that's right.”

Hannah, 29, works in an IT company in the town of Slavutyts. The company now helps mobilize soldiers, mediates donations and other things related to the war.

He wonders if the horrors of the beginning of the war could be repeated. Are the new Irpins, Buchas and the penetration of the Russian army near Kiev still possible?

“In my opinion, they [venäläiset] were out of their minds. They must be complete monsters if they try it again. But we all have to be really ready. When your neighbor is the Russian Federation, you always have to be on your toes.”

“You know, I'm even a little scared the moment I might meet a Russian. I think of my mother, my brother in the war and my whole family. I am in a war that has affected everyone. If I even saw a Russian in that state of mind abroad, all restraints might break and I'm afraid I wouldn't be able to answer for my actions.”

Irina listens to the military trainer's instructions.

Irina is only 21 years old but one of the most experienced. He was involved in establishing a regional defense brigade in Kyiv and its surrounding areas. Two years ago, he began to acquire military training.

“I've spent a year and a half among people who are willing to join the war effort, whether it's support in the background or direct work on the front lines.”

How do you think war will develop in the future?

“I don't want to think about what happens next. I'm just doing my job. And my job is to support the army. My skills are improving all the time. The mission is clear: to eliminate the enemy who has invaded my country. We know with great certainty that we are fighting to win, not to make agreements with the enemy Our goal is to take back our own territories and return people to their homes.”