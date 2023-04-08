Here in Ukraine | I went to see my warring boyfriend and that’s when Russia blew up the Shaheeds

Journalist Ekaterina Pereverzeva goes with her dog Era to Odessa to meet her boyfriend, a soldier. But war gives no vacation.

Odesa

Sota also means that people are odd. Dating partners and spouses are far away or gone: at war, on the move, on the run.

My boyfriend also serves in the Ukrainian army. Recently he was sent to Odessa, and then a rare opportunity presented itself. I would get to meet him.

I would get to sea.

Vuntil 2014, the saying “let’s go to the sea” meant three possible options in Ukraine: Crimea, the shores of the Sea of ​​Azov and the coastal region of Odessa.

In 2014, Russia occupied Crimea. Two options remained. In connection with a full-scale war of aggression in 2022, Russia occupied the coast of the Sea of ​​Azov.

There were no more options.

As a child, I spent beach holidays in Berdiansk. As a teenager, I went to Mariupol. I was then living in Donetsk, which was not yet occupied. One evening I went to the train station with a friend on a whim. We got on the night train to Mariupol and at seven in the morning we sat by the sea. We found a puppy at the station who followed us to the beach. The puppy threw himself into the embrace of the waves in a funny way and tried to bark at them. I wanted to take the puppy with me. I promised myself that one day I would have a dog and take it to the beach.

I remembered this when my boyfriend asked me to Odessa. I haven’t shown my dog ​​Era the sea.

So I bought train tickets, for myself and the dog.

QWhen we arrived in Odessa, I still recognized its warm atmosphere. Time seems to slow down there in a way that is characteristic of a vacation spot.

The first morning we left our accommodation at eight in the morning to have breakfast by the sea.

We arrived near the beach, we stopped to look at the sea gilded by the morning sun from the distance. We couldn’t get any closer. The sandy beach was separated by flag lines and warning signs with the text: “Beware of mines.”

Waves can bring Russian sea mines to the shore.

I looked out to sea from behind the flag line and thought of all the beaches and places that have been sealed off with similar tape. occupied by Russia. Full of mines. According to some estimates, Ukraine is currently the most densely mined country in the world.

Resort towns have become cities in a country at war. After the start of the full-scale war of aggression, Russia has also bombed Odessa at regular intervals. The city has experienced long power outages during massive rocket attacks.

Zelenskyi visited here, it says on the wall.

Qwe wandered along the beach and found strips that weren’t cordoned off. We walked to the sand and sat at the water’s edge to drink coffee. We talked about how one day we would look out to sea from our liberated cities in the same way as we do here now.

Era liked the sand and the moments when a big wave rushed along the beach and wet its paws. It didn’t like the wind that pressed its ear against its head, and it didn’t like the sound of the wave breaking on the shore.

Era at sea for the first time.

I wonder where that Mariupol puppy might be, has it survived the war? Look, my dear: here is my own dog, and I brought it as if I brought it to the sea.

Later in the day we ate at a Jewish family restaurant and then went for a long walk. It was wonderful to wander the half-empty streets in the warm evening. We delayed as long as possible the moment when we had to call a taxi. At midnight, everyone had to be indoors, that’s when the curfew starts.

We made it to the accommodation on time. It was one o’clock. First there was an air raid alert. Then cannon fire. Then the Shaheeds.

Vno longer fired Shaheed rockets at Odessa. They are drones that can carry up to 40 kilograms of explosives. The Shaheeds are the most disgusting to me of all the ways the Russians are trying to kill us. If a rocket flies over the city, the sound of the explosion will immediately follow and there is no way to prepare for the impact.

An attempt is made to shoot down the drone with cannon fire. Sometimes, however, it flies all the way to the city. Up close, it sounds like a scooter. This scooter just has tons of explosives with it.

One Shaheed flew over our house, then another. They exploded somewhere very close.

News reports advised people to stay away from windows, as some of these killing tools might still be in the sky.

We made a soft sleeping place out of pillows and blankets in the windowless corridor.

At 3:14 in the morning the air alert was over. We didn’t get to sleep or watch the movie that was left unfinished.

After a perfect day came the night when Russia launched 17 drones. Two of them flew over the suburb where our beach holiday lodge was.

Awake after the Shaheeds.

The Here in Ukraine series is written and photographed by Ekaterina “Katya” Pereverzeva from Kharkiv, Kateryna Tyhnenko from Kyiv and Andri Dubtšak, a cameraman from the Donbas Frontliner online media, who rotates on the front line and behind the scenes. Production: Tuija Pallaste / HS