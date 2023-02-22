Here in Ukraine | I returned to my hometown, where there is a “quiet period”: Russian attacks only about every five days

HS is starting a new story series, which will be filmed and written by authors from Ukraine. Reporter Katya Pereverzeva tells about her return to her hometown Kharkiv.

Kharkov

PI decided to return home to Kharkiv. I no longer had an apartment there, so I had to find one. So I sent messages:

Good day, I’m looking for an apartment to rent. Preferably from an old, thick-walled house. And definitely at least three floors below the roof.

If an S-300 missile hits a house, the chances of survival are much better downstairs. These missiles are currently flying over Kharkiv, and they usually destroy the top two floors of a building.

More inquiries: Does the apartment have two load-bearing walls, under the protection of which you can wait for the missile strikes to end? Could I have a floor plan to figure this out?

The amount of windows – and all the glass in the apartment – ​​needs to be analyzed: where will the shards fly in the event that a rocket explodes nearby and the glass shatters. What the hell does lack of light matter! It’s good that you can get the bed far from the window.

I found an apartment, at least a temporary one. I was on the run for six months, but I returned in January.

Now there is a “quiet period”, which means that rocket attacks are carried out about every day for a week or five days.

The stray dog ​​has accompanied its owner to the shelter and back.

On the third week of February in 2023, and I am writing this text in the middle of cardboard boxes. It wasn’t the first time I was in evacuation.

A year has almost passed since the start of the full-scale war of aggression, and in a few months it will already have been nine years since the war actually began. Then, in the spring of 2014, I left my home in Donetsk because it was occupied by Russia. In 2022, Russia invaded my home again when it hit Kharkiv with missiles, cannons and planes.

Kharkiv is in eastern Ukraine, and that’s its only problem. The only downside of my city is its geographical location. It is 40 kilometers from the Russian border.

Kharkiv has been bombed almost non-stop for almost a year now.

But I’ll take you for a walk, my dog ​​Era needs to go out.

Era knows the streets of Kharkiv.

The street where I walk again every day and where I feel at home may seem ordinary or boring to some, but I constantly dream about it when I’m away. And now, here it is, it’s in place.

The former Prime Minister of England, Boris Johnson, has been painted in graffiti as a cat. The street’s Russian names are being changed to Ukrainian, but there are no signs yet. The new name Bretagnenkatu is written on the wall.

In the park, for a moment it feels as if there was no war. Many children have been taken away from the city. But now there is squealing and joy here as schoolchildren play in the snow and throw snowballs.

The teenagers are on the steps of the opera house again with their skateboards. Skateboarding youth are a symbol of youth in Kharkiv. They are an increasingly important sign of the future, of hope.

In what should be a gallant monument to Ukrainian literary greatness, the poet To Taras Shevchenko (1814–1861) is now a special group. But don’t worry, the monument is below, protected by sand.

Era looks at the place where there used to be food stalls with terraces. It doesn’t understand why you can’t eat there anymore.

The symbol of Kharkiv is the office building called Dezhprom and Gosprom on the edge of Freedom Square.

Mthe world knows Kharkiv as a place of great destruction, but I know it as a living city with a distinctive cultural life.

It’s still there, even though Era and I spent ten minutes in the bathroom again in the evening, where we waited for the explosions. Six per night. S-300, which usually destroys at least the top two floors of a residential building.

See also Nuclear power | The government decides on the continuation of the Loviisa nuclear power plant - Minister Lintilä and Fortum's Rauramo in a live broadcast around 1:30 p.m. There are explosions hidden in the bathroom.

Explosive sounds are difficult for a dog. I have learned to distinguish based on the sound and vibrations what kind of projectile it is and how far it explodes.

In the morning I woke up: wow, another day. I opened the closet and chose clothes for Friday’s jazz gig and Saturday’s party.

There were nine events in Kharkiv over the weekend, I counted. Jazz concert, literary events, exhibition opening, kinky party at the sewing room, theater performance.

No one knows how much longer we have to live a life where explosions and theater premiere outfits go awry.

Nikolai Kolomiets or Kolja has founded the children’s studio Aza Nizi Maza. When people fled the attack for shelter in subway stations and tunnels, Kolja brought paints to the children and painted with them. An exhibition was born from the work.

Son Sunday morning it exploded twice, and both explosions shook the windows and the whole house. They hit a nearby street.

A little later, my friend and I went to the explosion site. I immediately noticed that the brain modifies reality so that it doesn’t affect me so badly.

The brain has the ability to adapt to everything possible. It’s an amazing species-specific trait that helps us stay alive.

It’s a scary quality when you notice it in yourself.

The University of Architecture lost its roof.

One rocket hit the roof of the University of Architecture. I looked at the big hole in the silhouette of the building and imagined that the dragon would fly in and tear off a piece of the building as it went. Better not think it was a rocket. And it’s even better not to think about what would happen to you if the rocket hit.

Later, I opened a bottle of wine and sat down to think about what I had to do the next day. We have to focus on tomorrow, like it or not. During the war year, I have stopped thinking about death. I think about the work that my colleagues would have to do for me.

The freelancer’s work moves along.

The traces of Sunday’s explosion are already being repaired.

Qthe sun goes down, the city plunges into darkness. For a whole year, we have lived here without street lighting. In the past, all light was covered, not even light shone through the windows. The lights could have been targets in the early stages of the attack, when fighters flew over the city and dropped aerial bombs.

There are no street lights yet, but the window coverings have been partially removed.

It is precisely because of the lack of light in the streets that I now feel the difference between an evacuee and a home. For six months, I walked the brightly lit streets of Kyiv with the help of a navigator and got lost nonetheless. In the complete darkness of Kharkiv, I don’t always use even a flashlight. My feet automatically lift at the sidewalks and my body goes in the right direction on its own because it feels every inch of the way here. It’s used to being right here.

VDue to the lack of light, the stars appear unusually bright in the Kharkiv sky. Every night I look at the constellations. I stare intently at the individual stars: does it stay still or does it move? Is it really a star or yet another missile launched