Here I laugh: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 1

Tonight, Sunday 21 May 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 1 Qui rido io, a 2021 film directed by Mario Martone, will be broadcast. The film, starring Toni Servillo in the role of the Neapolitan playwright and actor Eduardo Scarpetta, was presented in competition at the 78th Venice International Film Festival. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Early 20th century. In the culturally lively Naples of the Belle Époque, the actor and playwright Eduardo Scarpetta is at the height of his enormous success in the theatre: Felice Sciosciammocca, a character he created, has supplanted Pulcinella as the typical mask of Naples, and his comedies enjoy unfailing success. even. Eduardo navigates between the stage and a complex family nucleus made up of wives, lovers and legitimate and illegitimate children: with his wife Rosa De Filippo he has three children, Maria, Vincenzo and Domenico (recognized by him but in reality the son of King Vittorio Emanuele II ); with Luisa, Rosa’s nephew, he instead had Titina, Eduardo and Peppino De Filippo, who are maintained by him and treat him like an uncle, even though they are aware that he is their father. Vincenzo, Eduardo and Titina started the theater from a very young age, alternating in the part of Peppeniello in Miseria e nobiltà; the talent of the two boys emerges in particular: Vincenzo, now a young man, has been designated by his father as heir to the company and the character of Felice Sciosciammocca, and feels the weight of this task; Eduardo was already a very young actor and playwright, but suffered from his father’s lack of recognition.

One day in Rome, Scarpetta attends a performance of The daughter of Iorio, a drama by Gabriele D’Annunzio, and decides to make a parody in a comic key. Despite Rosa’s contrary opinion, Eduardo writes the script and then goes to Tuscany to ask D’Annunzio, then considered the most important poet in all of Italy, for consent to staging the show. The poet seems to be condescending towards Scarpetta and is very amused by his ideas, but in fact only grants an ambiguous verbal assent. Scarpetta then continues with the creation of the parody. During the premiere, taking advantage of a failure by the leading actress, a group of intellectuals close to D’Annunzio (including Roberto Bracco and Ferdinando Russo) begin to protest noisily against Scarpetta, guilty of having plagiarized the original drama for the sole purpose of throwing discredit on the poet. Eduardo is forced to interrupt the play and put on another show. Shortly after these events, the Italian Society of Authors and Publishers sues Eduardo Scarpetta for having counterfeited Iorio’s daughter: a long-standing legal case will arise which will have repercussions on the artistic and personal life of the playwright.

Here I laugh: the cast of the film

We have seen the plot of Here I laugh, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Toni Servillo as Eduardo Scarpetta

Maria Nazionale: Rosa De Filippo

Cristiana Dell’Anna: Luisa De Filippo

Antonia Truppo as Adelina De Renzis

Eduardo ScarpettaVincenzo Scarpetta

Roberto De Francesco: Salvatore Di Giacomo

Lino MusellaBenedetto Croce

Paolo Pierobon as Gabriele D’Annunzio

Giovanni Mauriello: Mirone

Chiara Baffi: “Nennella” De Filippo

Roberto Caccioppoli: “Mimì” Scarpetta

Lucrezia Guidone: Irma Gramatica

Elena GhiaurovLyda Borelli

Gigio Morra: president of the court

Gianfelice Learned: Gennaro Pantalena

Iaia Forte: Rosa Gagliardi

Greta EspositoMaria Scarpetta

Alessandro Manna as Eduardo De Filippo

Marzia Onorato: Titina De Filippo

Savior the Baptist: Peppino De Filippo

Aldo Minei: Eduardello De Filippo

Paolo Aguzzi: Ernesto Murolo

Tommaso Bianco: uncle Pasqualino

Benedetto Casillo: Luke

Marika Costabile: Recommend

Francesco Di Leva: photographer

Ivan Castiglione: Journalist

Giovanni Ludeno: Ferdinando Russo

Ciro Pauciullo: Young intellectual

Biagio Musella: Young intellectual

Giuseppe Brunetti: Libero Bovio

Nello Mascia: investigating judge

Streaming and TV

Where to see Here I laugh on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Sunday 21 May 2023 – at 21.20 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.